UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalised For Sukkur Division

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Security plan finalised for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Police on Wednesday issued a security plan to beef up security in order to avert any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the plan, cops would be deputed at all Eid congregation sites at least three hours before Eid prayers while a separate parking site would also be set up for vehicles at an appropriate distance from the Eid gathering.

Special security arrangements have also been made for Eid prayers in the Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division.

Meanwhile, SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of police personnel and directed them to join duties at their respective police stations.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki SITE All From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is ..

Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is debt trap

2 minutes ago
 Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

2 hours ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.