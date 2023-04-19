Security plan finalised for Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sukkur Police on Wednesday issued a security plan to beef up security in order to avert any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the plan, cops would be deputed at all Eid congregation sites at least three hours before Eid prayers while a separate parking site would also be set up for vehicles at an appropriate distance from the Eid gathering.

Special security arrangements have also been made for Eid prayers in the Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division.

Meanwhile, SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of police personnel and directed them to join duties at their respective police stations.