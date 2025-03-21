Security Plan Finalises For Main Procession Of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Karachi Police has made foolproof arrangements for the security of the main procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A), as strict security measures have been taken on the route of the procession and the adjacent passages.
A total of 5367 police officers and personnel are assigned on security on the occasion.
The personnel on security duty include 76 senior officers, 725 NGOs, 3469 head constables/constables, 137 women police personnel, 70 personnel of Special Branch while 75 personnel of Rapid Response Force have been deployed.
Moreover, 815 traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed on the main procession routes and alternative traffic routes to maintain traffic flow and ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties.
Walk-through gates have been installed at the entry and exit points, while bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel have also been deployed to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants. In case of any emergency, rescue agencies and ambulance services have also been put on alert to provide immediate medical assistance.
Karachi Police urges the public to keep a close eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity or unusual situation to Madagadgar 15.
Karachi Police will continue to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the lives and property of citizens and restore law and order.
