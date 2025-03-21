Open Menu

Security Plan Finalises For Main Procession Of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Security plan finalises for main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Karachi Police has made foolproof arrangements for the security of the main procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A), as strict security measures have been taken on the route of the procession and the adjacent passages.

A total of 5367 police officers and personnel are assigned on security on the occasion.

The personnel on security duty include 76 senior officers, 725 NGOs, 3469 head constables/constables, 137 women police personnel, 70 personnel of Special Branch while 75 personnel of Rapid Response Force have been deployed.

Moreover, 815 traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed on the main procession routes and alternative traffic routes to maintain traffic flow and ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties.

Walk-through gates have been installed at the entry and exit points, while bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel have also been deployed to conduct a comprehensive search of the participants. In case of any emergency, rescue agencies and ambulance services have also been put on alert to provide immediate medical assistance.

Karachi Police urges the public to keep a close eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity or unusual situation to Madagadgar 15.

Karachi Police will continue to fulfill its responsibilities to protect the lives and property of citizens and restore law and order.

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

30 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

35 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

2 hours ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan