Security plan finalized for 250 processions

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police have finalized security plan for 250 processions to be taken out and 575 majalis to be held in connection with Moharram-ul-Haram in the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran reviewed security plan.

According to the security plan, 1650 police personnel including from the District Police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and others were deployed in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of Moharram-ul-Haram processions to provide security.

The CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of the processions besides police vehicles continued patrolling in several areas.