Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Friday said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the by elections being held for NA-44, seat, in Dera Ismail Khan on April 21.

The DPO said that under the plan, a foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations.

The election staff would have special security arrangements to ensure free and transparent elections.

The DPO said that police force would remain impartial during discharging the duties on by elections day.

The implementation of 'code of conduct' for political workers and candidates would also be ensured.

He said that polling stations had been categorised across the district in terms of security and police personnel would be deputed accordingly.

He further stated that a total of 4000 officials of Elite Force, RRF, Al-Baraq and District Police will perform their duties at 358 polling stations in the constituency. The DPO said that constituency has been divided into three zones, four circles, eight sectors and twenty seven sub-sectors. The sector will be commanded by an officer of the rank of sub-inspector (SI). The elite force would continue patrolling in the district while police reserves would be alert to deal with any emergency situation.