Security Plan Finalized For Champions Trophy, 5,800 Police Personnel Deployed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a crucial late-night meeting regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
An official told APP on Saturday that the senior officers from Islamabad and Punjab police participated in the meeting. He said the officials were briefed on the comprehensive security plan for the cricket teams.
IG Rizvi stated that 5,800 police personnel would be deployed to ensure security during the matches. He said full-scale security measures would be in place for the movement of the cricket teams.
IG Rizvi emphasized that hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a positive development and assured that all necessary security arrangements had been finalized.
To maintain smooth traffic flow, citizens would be informed about alternative routes. IG said the movement routes of the teams would be monitored using drone cameras and smart vehicles.
Senior officers would provide continuous briefings to the deployed personnel, ensuring that all security protocols were strictly followed. He added that every officer on duty must display their security card at all times.
"This is an extremely important duty, and every officer must perform it with utmost dedication," IG said.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Green Solutions: Plant more trees to combat deforestation, air pollution5 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for Champions Trophy, 5,800 police personnel deployed5 minutes ago
-
Toronto University delegation calls on Sindh Info Minister5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Amir vows swift completion of development projects15 minutes ago
-
Over 900 cameras to monitor champions Trophy security15 minutes ago
-
Second day of exhibition at SCCI held25 minutes ago
-
Hepatitis C control pilot program launched in GB25 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi observed35 minutes ago
-
MD APP felicitates IRNA chief for 90th anniversary1 hour ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against overcharging in cattle markets1 hour ago
-
AKFP to extend health services1 hour ago
-
18 sugar stalls to be set up during Ramazan1 hour ago