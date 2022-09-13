UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalized For Chehlum, 2,664 Police Officers, Personnel To Be Deployed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police have finalized a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on September 17 while over 2,664 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of the processions and Majalis.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, while briefing the media, informed that the district has been divided into five sectors and DSP rank officer would be Incharge of each sector. The Dera city has been divided into three sectors while one each sector will be consist of Paharpur and Kulachi tehsils.

He said a control room has been set up in the district police office to maintain law and order which will be headed by DSP Legal. The Dera city has been sealed with blockades at 33 places. A ban has already been imposed on pillion riding of motorcycles across the district till September 19.

About 60 Majalis including 23 license holders would be held while 33 processions including 21 license holders would be taken out from across the district.

The 2,664 officers and officials will perform their duties across the district, including two SPs, six DSPs, two inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors, 67 assistant sub-inspectors, 348 Havaldars and 2217 police personnel.The security duties would be provided by the district police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), FRP police, Elite force and DSB.

The DPO told the media that all possible measures will be taken to maintain peace and urged the people to cooperate with the police and law enforcement agencies. He asked the citizens to keep a close eye on suspicious persons and objects around them.

