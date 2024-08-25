Security plan finalized for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Police have finalized a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) to avoid any untoward incident here on Sunday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police have finalized the plan to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum. According to police sources, a total of nine mourning processions would be taken out in the district out of which three have been declared sensitive in category A while eight Majalis among 29 have been declared sensitive. The police have decided to deploy over 2,000 officials and a special squad has also been formed under the supervision of CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, which conducted search operations on a daily basis at Majalis points and mourning procession routes.

The police have also installed CCTV cameras at mourning procession routes and Majalis points while a special control room has also been set up at police lines.

The CPO has urged citizens to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order and asked them to inform police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them. He also asked caretakers of Imambarghas and licence holders to follow the timings.