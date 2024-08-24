Open Menu

Security Plan Finalized For Chehlum Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Security plan finalized for Chehlum processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) here on Saturday.

More than 4600 police officers and jawans will perform their duties while 215 traffic wardens will be deployed to maintain traffic flow.

The police spokesman said that a control room would be set up in the office of the City Police Officer in Rawalpindi to ensure the implementation of the security plan.

He further informed that CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the processions.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entry points of the processions, he said adding that the participants would be allowed to join the procession after a full body search.

Under the security arrangements, no one will be allowed to stand on the rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes. Snipers will also be deployed for the security of the main procession, he said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani informed that searching and sweeping of the procession route would be carried out and streets, roads, diversion points, and other routes along the main procession route would be sealed.

All available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Chehlum e Imam Hussain (RA), he added.

