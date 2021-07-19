Security plan finalized for Eid; 4500 police official to perform duty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital City police on Monday cancelled Eid holidays of all police officials as part of a special security plan and deployed 4500 officers and officials in the provincial metropolis to ensure peace on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the security plan Rider squad and police patrolling have been strengthened in the city while police officials in simple dress along with bomb disposal squad, ladies police and sniffer dogs would perform duties at and around Eidghas ,mosques, Imambarghas.

Similarly, 1,000 traffic officials would perform duty under a special traffic plan for the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.