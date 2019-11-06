UrduPoint.com
Security Plan Finalized For Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) Celebrations: DPO

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash Wednesday said a comprehensive security plan had been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) festivities

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash Wednesday said a comprehensive security plan had been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) festivities.

In a media release, he said as many as 4,500 police personnel would perform security duty while the district had been divided into five sectors with SP police as incharge of each the sector.

He said a total 16 processions would be carried out from across the city, adding pickets would be installed at 30 points and all the entry and exist roads leading to the city and processions' routes would be completely sealed on the day.

