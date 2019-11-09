Security plan finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations: CCPO

Chief Capital City Police (CPPO) Karim Khan Saturday said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (November 10).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CPPO) Karim Khan Saturday said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal ( November 10).

In a press release, he said that as many as 2000 police personnel including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF and police commandos have been deployed to perform security duty in different ceremonies.

He said strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

He said that special check posts have been established in all entry and exit points of the district and targeted and strike operations were being underway to maintain peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile the police officers including SPs have been visited various police posts and check security duties besides briefed cops as how to ensure effective security.