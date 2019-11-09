UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan Finalized For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations: CCPO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:22 PM

Security plan finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations: CCPO

Chief Capital City Police (CPPO) Karim Khan Saturday said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (November 10).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CPPO) Karim Khan Saturday said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (November 10).

In a press release, he said that as many as 2000 police personnel including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF and police commandos have been deployed to perform security duty in different ceremonies.

He said strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

He said that special check posts have been established in all entry and exit points of the district and targeted and strike operations were being underway to maintain peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile the police officers including SPs have been visited various police posts and check security duties besides briefed cops as how to ensure effective security.

Related Topics

Police November All

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Creating Startup-Friendly Atmosphe ..

1 minute ago

Over 40 major rallies, dozens of mahafil to be arr ..

1 minute ago

5th Sharjah FDI Forum to address Fintech, future t ..

11 minutes ago

Iran's Araghchi Says Tehran May Soon End Process o ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry proposes ..

3 minutes ago

Parthenium hazardous for human lives: Experts

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.