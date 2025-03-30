Open Menu

Security Plan Finalized For Eidul Fitr In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district police have devised a comprehensive security

plan to ensure public safety on the eve of Eidul Fitr and Eid

days.

Over 550 police officers and personnel would be deployed

on duty to maintain law and order across the district.

According to police spokesperson, 265 volunteers would

also be deployed to assist in security arrangements for

Eid prayers.

To curb reckless driving, one-wheeling, and hooliganism,

21 special checkpoints and traffic duty posts had been set up

across the city. Additionally, seven police pickets had also

been established at entry and exit points to monitor the

movement and ensure security.

Security arrangements for Eid prayers at 216 mosques,

imambargahs, and Eidgahs were divided into three categories.

As many as 22 worship places were kept in A category, 31 places in B

and 163 places in C category.

To enhance security at open prayer grounds, elite teams and police

patrol vehicles from various police stations would remain on high alert.

A police control room had also been set up at the DPO Office,

ensuring 24/7 monitoring of the district's security situation.

In addition, metal detectors and walk-through gates would be

used at Eid prayer venues to prevent any untoward incident.

Elite Force teams, Muhafiz Squad, and police patrols will maintain

a strict security presence around mosques, congregation sites,

and other important locations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz assured the public

that comprehensive security measures had been completed to protect

properties and lives of citizens. He further warned that strict legal action

would be taken against those violate the law.

All officers would be present in the field to prevent crimes and ensure

public safety,” DPO added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan