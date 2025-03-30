Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district police have devised a comprehensive security

plan to ensure public safety on the eve of Eidul Fitr and Eid

days.

Over 550 police officers and personnel would be deployed

on duty to maintain law and order across the district.

According to police spokesperson, 265 volunteers would

also be deployed to assist in security arrangements for

Eid prayers.

To curb reckless driving, one-wheeling, and hooliganism,

21 special checkpoints and traffic duty posts had been set up

across the city. Additionally, seven police pickets had also

been established at entry and exit points to monitor the

movement and ensure security.

Security arrangements for Eid prayers at 216 mosques,

imambargahs, and Eidgahs were divided into three categories.

As many as 22 worship places were kept in A category, 31 places in B

and 163 places in C category.

To enhance security at open prayer grounds, elite teams and police

patrol vehicles from various police stations would remain on high alert.

A police control room had also been set up at the DPO Office,

ensuring 24/7 monitoring of the district's security situation.

In addition, metal detectors and walk-through gates would be

used at Eid prayer venues to prevent any untoward incident.

Elite Force teams, Muhafiz Squad, and police patrols will maintain

a strict security presence around mosques, congregation sites,

and other important locations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz assured the public

that comprehensive security measures had been completed to protect

properties and lives of citizens. He further warned that strict legal action

would be taken against those violate the law.

All officers would be present in the field to prevent crimes and ensure

public safety,” DPO added.