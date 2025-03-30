Security Plan Finalized For Eidul Fitr In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 11:30 AM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The district police have devised a comprehensive security
plan to ensure public safety on the eve of Eidul Fitr and Eid
days.
Over 550 police officers and personnel would be deployed
on duty to maintain law and order across the district.
According to police spokesperson, 265 volunteers would
also be deployed to assist in security arrangements for
Eid prayers.
To curb reckless driving, one-wheeling, and hooliganism,
21 special checkpoints and traffic duty posts had been set up
across the city. Additionally, seven police pickets had also
been established at entry and exit points to monitor the
movement and ensure security.
Security arrangements for Eid prayers at 216 mosques,
imambargahs, and Eidgahs were divided into three categories.
As many as 22 worship places were kept in A category, 31 places in B
and 163 places in C category.
To enhance security at open prayer grounds, elite teams and police
patrol vehicles from various police stations would remain on high alert.
A police control room had also been set up at the DPO Office,
ensuring 24/7 monitoring of the district's security situation.
In addition, metal detectors and walk-through gates would be
used at Eid prayer venues to prevent any untoward incident.
Elite Force teams, Muhafiz Squad, and police patrols will maintain
a strict security presence around mosques, congregation sites,
and other important locations.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz assured the public
that comprehensive security measures had been completed to protect
properties and lives of citizens. He further warned that strict legal action
would be taken against those violate the law.
All officers would be present in the field to prevent crimes and ensure
public safety,” DPO added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading1 minute ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran1 minute ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations1 hour ago
-
About 122 mln faithful throng to Makkah, Madinah mosques during this Ramazan1 hour ago
-
IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress1 hour ago
-
Peace agreement finalized in Kurram11 hours ago
-
Hanif assures to provide modern facilities in railway sector12 hours ago
-
President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat12 hours ago
-
Shehbaz appreciates security forces12 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists12 hours ago
-
Security Forces kill 6 terrorists in IBO in Kalat12 hours ago