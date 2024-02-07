Security Plan Finalized For Election:DPO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that a security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the elections.
According to the DPO office, a total of 1452 polling stations have been set up in the district out of which 193 have been declared in category A, 363 in B and 896 polling stations have been declared in category C.
He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at all sensitive polling stations to monitor law and order situations and to prevent any untoward incident.
As per the security plan, a total of 2200 police officials and 3700 others including retired employees, Police Qaumi Razakars and officials of other departments would be deployed on security duty.
The elite force would continue patrolling in the district while police reserves would be alert at the police line to deal with any emergency-like situation.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exciting Election Contests Expected in Sindh, NA-216 Constituency of Matiari Included9 minutes ago
-
ITU appoints Dr Saif to Digital Innovation Board for entrepreneurship alliance9 minutes ago
-
Communication infrastructure, imperative for GB development: PM9 minutes ago
-
HMC contingency arrangements for General Elections held29 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russia Friendship Group head calls on FM Jilani49 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arrangements for polls reviewed49 minutes ago
-
1,809 polling stations, 4,477 booths set up in Sialkot49 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta59 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity59 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell59 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections in South Punjab59 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured59 minutes ago