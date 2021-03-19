UrduPoint.com
Security Plan Finalized For Jashn-e- Noroz Celebrations In D. I Khan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Security plan finalized for Jashn-e- Noroz celebrations in D. I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have finalized a security plan for Jashn-e- Noroz celebration to avoid any unpleasant incident on this occasion.

District Police Chief Officer, Najam ul- Hussain giving details about the security plan said that police have setup additional check posts at all entry and exit points if the city.

He said all intelligence agencies are working together and closely monitoring any suspicious activities in the district.

He said that bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs will be deputed on the route of the Jashn-e-Noroz celebration.

DPO was personally supervising all the security measures taken to ensure law and order during the celebrations.

He informed that leaves of police personnel have been cancelled, adding total five squads of police force will be deputed in the district.

Total 1132 police personnel will perform duties on the occasion including one Superintendent Police SP, eight DSP, four inspectors, 28 Sub-Inspectors, 19 ASIs, 155 head constables and 917 jawans.

He said that city will sealed off at 49 places and checkpoints setup at six entrance and exit points.

He said that special elite force commandos have also been deployed for security.

Appreciating role of Ulema and religious scholars from all school of thought for maintaining peace in Muharram, chehlum processions and other religious occasions.

He also urged people to support the administration's efforts in maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the district.

