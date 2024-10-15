Open Menu

Security Plan Finalized For Local Bodies By Elections In DIKhan : DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 08:27 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the by-elections being held for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seats in Dera Ismail Khan on 20th October

DPO said this while addressing the high-level meeting held under his chairmanship in which SP Saddar Usman Khalid, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, DSP Security Alamgir Khan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak and other officials participated.

The DPO said that under the plan, a foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations.

The election staff would have special security arrangements to ensure free and transparent by-elections.

The DPO said that police force would remain impartial during discharging the duties on by-elections day.

The implementation of ‘code of conduct’ for political workers and candidates would also be ensured, he added during the meeting.

