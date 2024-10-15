Security Plan Finalized For Local Bodies By Elections In DIKhan : DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 08:27 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the by-elections being held for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seats in Dera Ismail Khan on 20th October
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalized to maintain law and order during the by-elections being held for vacant Neighborhood and Village council seats in Dera Ismail Khan on 20th October.
DPO said this while addressing the high-level meeting held under his chairmanship in which SP Saddar Usman Khalid, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, DSP Security Alamgir Khan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak and other officials participated.
The DPO said that under the plan, a foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations.
The election staff would have special security arrangements to ensure free and transparent by-elections.
The DPO said that police force would remain impartial during discharging the duties on by-elections day.
The implementation of ‘code of conduct’ for political workers and candidates would also be ensured, he added during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan
LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours
Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Potts
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews pro ..
Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health adviser visits UNICEF Office Peshawar4 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card4 minutes ago
-
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues14 minutes ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial Disaster Management ..14 minutes ago
-
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC14 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan14 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit22 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews process of animals dist ..22 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held22 minutes ago