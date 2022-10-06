Security plan finalized for Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Jashan-e-Milad as 1000 police officials would be deployed on security to avoid any untoward incident.

As per directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, tight security arrangements would be made during Jashan-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) across the district.

A total of, 33 processions would be taken out in the district out of which five have been declared in category A and five in category B while five Mehafal-e-Naats would be organized.

The police have decided to deploy more than 1000 police officials on Security duty while eight police teams would continue patrolling in their district for quick response during any emergency.

Moreover,180 traffic police officials would also perform duties to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the district.

Police would also install CCTV cameras for strict monitoring of the processions, police sources added.