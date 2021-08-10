Security plan finalized for Muharram

District Police Office (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Tuesday said a master plan for Muharramul Haram had been finalized under which 2,500 policemen would perform their duties in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Tuesday said a master plan for Muharramul Haram had been finalized under which 2,500 policemen would perform their duties in the district.

Talking to APP, he said 863 national volunteers, 150 civil defence volunteers, Punjab Constabulary Police, Muhafiz Force and Elite Force would also be deployed.

He said a control room had been set at the DC's office to monitor security, adding that a total 707 processions and Majalis would be held in the district from Muharram 1 to Ashura.