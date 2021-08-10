UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalized For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:11 PM

Security plan finalized for Muharram

District Police Office (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Tuesday said a master plan for Muharramul Haram had been finalized under which 2,500 policemen would perform their duties in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Tuesday said a master plan for Muharramul Haram had been finalized under which 2,500 policemen would perform their duties in the district.

Talking to APP, he said 863 national volunteers, 150 civil defence volunteers, Punjab Constabulary Police, Muhafiz Force and Elite Force would also be deployed.

He said a control room had been set at the DC's office to monitor security, adding that a total 707 processions and Majalis would be held in the district from Muharram 1 to Ashura.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From Muharram

Recent Stories

Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for ..

Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 Man,son killed on road in sargodha

Man,son killed on road in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Cattle-lifter killed in exchange of fire with vill ..

Cattle-lifter killed in exchange of fire with villagers

1 minute ago
 Moscow on Appointment of New US Envoy for Nord Str ..

Moscow on Appointment of New US Envoy for Nord Stream 2: We Judge by Real Steps

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan emerges as global leader on climate ..

PM Imran Khan emerges as global leader on climate change: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Section-144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

Section-144 imposed as part of Muharram security measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.