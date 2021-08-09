Security plan finalized for Muharram processions, Majalis

DI KHAN, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) ::The district police under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Najam Al Hasnain Liaqat Monday finalized a security plan for Muharram processions and Majalis.

According to the plan the district has been divided into four zones and 11 sectors. Each zone in-charge would be an SP rank officer while the sector in-charge would be a DSP rank officer.

Under the plan as many as 7540 police personnel would be deployed across the district for security purposes. One control room has been set up at the region level while the other at the district level to control the security system in Muharram by encircling the circular roads of Dera city.

The police have declared 26 places as most sensitive out of a total 69, while the 43 were declared normal. A total 642 Majalis would be held in the district and 194 processions would be carried out.

In order to cover the streets, the police would seal 41 streets by barricades while police pickets would be installed at 39 places. Similarly, joint teams of armed forces and police would patrol in the city to avert any untoward situation.

DPO Najam-ul-Hasnain Liaqat said that all schools of thought should demonstrate interfaith harmony and unity on the occasion of Muharram-ul-Haram. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against miscreants and nobody would be allowed to fan sectarianism.