Security Plan Finalized For Muharram Ul Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Security plan finalized for Muharram ul Haram

MULTAN, Jul 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Muharram as 1712 police officials besides, volunteers and police qaumi razakars (PQRs) would be deployed on duty to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police sources, a total of 138 majalis and 05 mourning processions would be organized in the city in Muharram and 143 Majalis and four mourning processions would be organized across the district out of which 69 majalis and five mourning processions have been declared in category A.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider has finalized the security plan under which 1712 police officials and 1931 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

On the other hand, CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitive places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and mourning procession routes.

The police have set up a control room at CPO office to monitor the security.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider would monitor the security arrangements while SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal would be the overall incharge of security arrangements, police sources added.

