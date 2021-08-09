Security plan finalized for Muhramm -ul- Haram

The City Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Muharram ul Haram under which 10000 police officers , jawans and elite force personnel would perform duty to maintain law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Muharram ul Haram under which 10000 police officers , jawans and elite force personnel would perform duty to maintain law and order.

Capital City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan said that CCTV cameras had been installed at all Immambargahs and sensitive locations for online monitoring and surveillance purpose.

Senior Superintendent of Police ( SSP) Operation, Yasir�Afridi also chaired a meeting to review security arrangements and directed concerned officers directed concerned�police�officers to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

The SSP Operation said that control rooms had been setup for monitoring Immambargahs, mosques , procession routes and other sensitive points while main command post would be setup at Kohati Bazar inside the city.

He said that snipers would be deployed at buildings near sensitive places to avert any untoward incident while processions' routes would be monitored carefully through CCTV cameras, while�all�the mourners would be allowed to join processions after passing through walk- through gates .

District Police Officer Khyber District , Wasim Riaz and District Police Officer Orakzai District, Nisar Ahmed Khan have directed SHOs of all police stations to setup additional checkpoints to monitor any suspicious activities and intensified search and strike operations against criminals.

Police were thoroughly checking Afghan refugees living in the city and coming from Afghanistan via Torkam border.

Police have also started search and strike operations in sensitive district Kohat and D. I Khan to ensure peaceful Muharram.

The combined teams of police, army and intelligence agencies have held meetings with representatives of peace committees to seek their support in maintaining sectarian harmony in Muharram ul Haram.