Security Plan Finalized For New Year Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Multan police has devised an extensive and effective security plan to ensure law and order during New Year celebrations across the district.

As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, additional personnel have been deployed at key roads and intersections across the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to police sources, more than 1,300 police officers will be on duty citywide, supported by vigilant patrol teams of the Elite Force, mobile units from police stations, Muhafiz Squad, and Dolphin Force. However, five police reserve forces in the police lines have been placed on high alert to respond to emergencies.

Special teams have been formed for a comprehensive crackdown on one-wheeling, with stringent actions planned against those involved in alcohol consumption, firing, fireworks or other unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) have been instructed to remain vigilant during New Year’s Eve and take immediate action against reckless driving or one-wheeling to ensure road safety.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and act as law-abiding individuals. He emphasized that celebrations should not involve illegal activities or create inconveniences for others. Parents were specifically advised to monitor their children closely during the festivities.

He further stated that any incidents of lawbreaking should be promptly reported to the police helpline 15 for immediate action. The CPO called on the public to support law enforcement in making New Year’s celebrations safe and peaceful for all.

