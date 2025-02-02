Security plan finalized for Polio Eridcation Campaign, Starts Today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Larkana Police under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry has formulated a security plan for the polio campaign on Sunday.

A meeting of Larkana Police was held at the Shuhada Police Conference Hall to finalize the security plan and personnel deployment for the polio campaign.

In which ASP City Abdullah Afzal issued instructions to the head muharras across the district regarding police deployment.

According to the security order issued by SSP Larkana, 1350 police officers and youth will perform their duties across the district from February 3 to February 9. Those performing duties during the polio campaign will include 19 inspectors, 47 sub-inspectors,151 ASIs, 190 head constables and 937 constables.

SSP Larkana has issued orders to form 8 monitoring teams to deal with any untoward situation and monitor all matters during the polio campaign and has issued orders to appoint the relevant sub-divisional police officers as the heads of the monitoring teams.

SSP Larkana has also issued orders to establish a joint control room with the civil administration to make the polio campaign peaceful. Addressing the officers, SSP Larkana has said that any kind of negligence or negligence in this regard will be unacceptable.