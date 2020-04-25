UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan Finalized For Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

Security plan finalized for Ramazan

Police have finalized security plan for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to avoid any untoward incident during the holy month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have finalized security plan for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to avoid any untoward incident during the holy month.

According to police sources, more than 1200 officials of police department would be deployed on security duty at 683 worship places across the district during month of Ramazan.

The police have divided worship places in three categories as per the sensitivity.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas said that police officials would also ensure implementation of government instructions regarding coronavirus.

He said that strict checking was being made at entry and exit points of the city.

Officials of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would continue patrolling across the district to maintain law and order situation, DPO added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal govt to bring new NAB Ordinance

4 minutes ago

Argentine prison riot over coronavirus ends with p ..

1 minute ago

Prof Dr Muhammad Javed of HMC dies of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Couple among 3 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Why has Spain been hit so hard by the coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Implementation on Govt SOPs for Ramazan begins in ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.