Security plan finalized for Ramazan: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Wednesday finalized a foolproof security plan for the Holy month of Ramazan as per government instructions.

According to police sources, security would on high alert at all mosques and imambargahs during prayer and Iftaar times in the district.

Special police squad would perform duties in simple clothes and special police check posts would be setup to stop any untoward incident.

On this occasion, DPO said that the safety of citizens was the top most priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.