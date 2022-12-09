UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalized For Test Match Between Pakistan, England In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The security arrangements for the third cricket test match between Pakistan and England to be played in Karachi were finalized in a meeting held at the Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, according to spokesman for Sindh Rangers.

The meeting reviewed and finalized the security plan for the cricket match and overall security situation of the megalopolis was also discussed in the meeting.

The Additional Commissioner Karachi, Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, Deputy IGPs of Counter Terrorism Department and all zones, security and anti-corruption officials of Pakistan Cricket board, senior officials of Rangers, Police and other agencies attended the meeting.

