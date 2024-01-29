Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

The Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hasan Khowaja on Monday chaired a meeting of the security officials regarding the finalization of the security plan for the upcoming general elections and ensuring the provision of required equipment at polling stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hasan Khowaja on Monday chaired a meeting of the security officials regarding the finalization of the security plan for the upcoming general elections and ensuring the provision of required equipment at polling stations.

The meeting also formed transportation and security plans. The Officers from the Pak Army, Rangers and SSP Sanghar Captain (Retd) Saddam Hussain, District Election Commissioner Shah Nawaz Brohi and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that all necessary measures would be taken to conduct transparent elections in the Sanghar district, and no leniency would be shown to anyone disrupting peace.

He informed that camp offices have been established in Sanghar, Shahdadpur and Khapro to deliver equipment to polling stations.

The DC mentioned that after the election process, the Presiding Officer will be provided security by the Pakistan Army, Police and Rangers till the submission of the results to the Returning Officer. SSP Sanghar and the District Election Commissioner informed the meeting about the arrangements.

The officers of the Pakistan Army were informed about their plan to ensure a peaceful election process in the district. They assured that apart from the polling stations declared as highly sensitive, the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army will remain on patrol to deal with any untoward incident.