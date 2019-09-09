Security plan finalized for Youm-e-Ashur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police has finalized security plan for Youm-e-Ashur on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will be observed on Tuesday (tomorrow)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) : The police has finalized security plan for Youm-e-Ashur on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram which will be observed on Tuesday (tomorrow). Strict security measures have been taken for Youm-e-Ashur in the district by deputing 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 32 Inspectors, 135 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 417 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and more than 3000 constables/head constables in addition to more than 1500 volunteers in Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said here Monday that as many as 26 Majalis and 153 mourning processions would be held on 10th day of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that 7 Majalis would be held in Iqbal Division, 6 in Iqbal Division, 6 Majalis in Lyallpur Division, 4 in Madina Division and 3 in Sadar Division whereas 40 processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division, 39 from Sadar Division, 37 from Jaranwala Division, 24 from Madina Division and 13 from Lyallpur Division.

He said that police will provide four-layers security to the Muharram processions at all places. In the first circle, the volunteers will conduct body search and identification of the participants of the procession while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel will watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants.

As many as, 16 teams of Elite Force along with 15 teams of Quick Response Force (QRF) will also remain busy in patrolling in different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence while more than 600 security Jawans will remain alert at Police Lines, the spokesman added.