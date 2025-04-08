Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the security plan for the 35th National Games

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the security plan for the 35th National Games.

The meeting was attended by Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, officials of Rangers and Pakistan Olympic, Ahmed Ali Rajput and Asghar Baloch of Sindh Olympic and other officials.

The meeting reviewed the security measures for the players as well sa for the opening and closing ceremonies of the National Games.

On this occasion, Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar said that the National Games will be held in Karachi from May 1 to May 9, in which 31 games will be held.

He called upon the officials of Sindh Police, Traffic Police and Rangers officials to make appropriate arrangements in connection with the security of the National Games.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar further said that there is a lot of talent in Sindh. The sports infrastructure in Sindh is much better than other provinces. We have to focus on other sports besides cricket, he said.

He said that the Sindh government organized Sindh Games, Beach Games and Special Games in which a large number of male and female players participated. Together, we will make the National Games Sindh a success, he added.