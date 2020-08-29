UrduPoint.com
Security Plan For Ashura Issued

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Security plan for Ashura issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 4500 police personnel will perform security duty in the district on Ashura day and for this purpose, the police have issued security plan.

Police said on Saturday that a total of 216 mourning processions would be taken out in the district, of which, 28 had been placed in category-A, 32 in category-B and 156 in category-C.

He said that total 216 Majalis would held on 10th Muharram, of which 15 Majalis of category-A, 5 category-B and 208 Majalis of category-C.

A total of 36 walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance and exit points and complete body search of the participants would be ensured. The monitoring of mourning processions will also be ensured through CCTV cameras.

A special divisional command & control cell has also been set up at the Regional Police office while special traffic plan has also beendevised by the administration where traffic police staff has alsobeen deployed.

