Security Plan For Baisakhi Mela Of Sikh Pilgrims Finalized

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Security plan for Baisakhi Mela of Sikh pilgrims finalized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration had finalized all the arrangements for the four-day Baisakhi Mela starting on April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal on Thursday.

A meeting was held in Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza and DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Sana Ramchand, ETPB, Awqaf Department, Officers, In-charge Special Branch Haji Azam, and other administrative officers attended the meeting.

After the meeting, during a special conversation with APP, the DC said that all the arrangements including security, food, accommodation, and transport have been finalized for the pilgrims at the Gurudwara.

