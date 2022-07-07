UrduPoint.com

Security Plan For By-election Finalized

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Security plan for by-election finalized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized security and transportation plan for by-election of PP-90 and PP-83 to be held on July 17, 2022 along with city administration.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Election Commissioner Sargodha division, Amir Javed said that 70 polling stations including 34 polling stations in Bhakhar and 36 in Khushab had been declared sensitive.

He further said that for the provision of best security in the sensitive polling stations, CCTV cameras had been installed to monitor the situation.

Amir Javed also informed that special arrangements had been made for the provision of best transportation facilities to voters.

The election commissioner also informed that control room for PP-83 had beenestablished in District Public school Khushab, while control room for PP-90 hadbeen set up in Govt Degree College for Boys Darya Khan to monitor the situation.

