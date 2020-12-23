(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday issued a security plan for Christmas and new year in the division.

RPO Afzaal kausar said in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day, six programmes would be held and 115 policemen will be on security duty.

He said that 1,318 officials would be on duty on Christmas while 1,404 personnel will perform duty in connection with new year celebrations.

Afzaal Kausar said officers of four districts would monitor arrangements and keep in touchwith other departments concerned.