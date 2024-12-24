Security Plan For Christmas Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Over 1,000 police personnel and volunteers will be deployed across the district to ensure security during Christmas celebrations.
According to a spokesperson, a security plan for Christmas was approved during a meeting chaired by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan. The plan will cover 45 events and ceremonies scheduled in the district.
He highlighted that personnel from the District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, Mahafiz Squad, and lady police will be on duty to maintain security.
Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were instructed to implement the plan thoroughly.
Key security measures include the installation of CCTV cameras, walk through gates, and other technical equipment at churches. Police will also conduct patrols on routes leading to churches. Additionally, a control room was set up at the DPO Office to monitor the implementation of the security plan.
These measures aimed to ensure the safety and peace of the community during Christmas festivities.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan for Christmas approved2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows foolproof security for Christmas celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Dera police organizes ceremony in connection with Christmas12 minutes ago
-
AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's 148th birth anniversary with fervor12 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges22 minutes ago
-
Civil society groups for action against trans fats(iTFAs) in foods22 minutes ago
-
PTA shares update on 2Africa Submarine Cable System in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts an online Erasmus+ information session for Pak students32 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at Christian Hospital for Christmas ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Police seizes non-custom paid cigarettes42 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police to intensify security measures for Christmas, new year eve42 minutes ago