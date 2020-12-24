UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan For Christmas Celebrations Devised

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Security plan for Christmas celebrations devised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital police Thursday devised a foolproof security plan for peaceful celebrations of Christmas and birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Friday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a high level meeting held at Police Lines here, the CCPO Abbas Ahsan reviewed security arrangements for these events. He informed that more than 1400 policemen were deployed for security of churches and other worship places besides monitoring through CCTV.

All the visitors would be searched before entering churches as part of security arrangements and Anti-Terrorism Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unit and Ladies Police were put in high alert to thwart any eventuality.

The CCPO directed all police officers and field staff to keep a close vigil on suspected elements or objects in their surroundings besides increasing patrolling.

While highly appreciating the role of Christian community in development of the country, the CCPO said that provision of security to all minorities was top priorities of police department and no leniency would be tolerated on the part of deployed staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

