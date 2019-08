Khairpur Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Mosques and Imambargahs during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :

The plan had been devised on the special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Umar Tufail.

According to the plan, a large number of policemen would be deployed during the Eid prayers to avoid any untoward incident.