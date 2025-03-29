Security Plan For Eid Finalised
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations and more than 1500 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers.
Additionally, 12 special pickets have been set up across the city, with over 250 officers on duty during Chand Raat to bolster security measures.
To tackle the issue of one-wheeling, which poses a risk to public safety, over 100 officers from Sargodha Police and Traffic Police have been deployed. Moreover, a contingent of 50 traffic police officers will be managing the city's traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.
The security plan extends beyond prayer spaces, with 150 officers stationed at public places, parks, and approximately 100 at important cemeteries.
District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said policemen deployed on security duties should have metal detectors with them to search the participants whereas walk-through gates would be installed on important places. He said that special directives have been passed on to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas. He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict departmental action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid finalised5 minutes ago
-
PFA to ensure safe food items for travellers on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr shopping in full swing in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
FCCI president offers condolences5 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes new appointment5 minutes ago
-
FCCI Eid holidays5 minutes ago
-
Deadline for FCCI membership renewal extended5 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in Swan Zone15 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown against price gouging in Peshawar; shopkeepers issued notices15 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister extends Eid greetings to President of Tajikistan15 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident15 minutes ago