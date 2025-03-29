Open Menu

Security Plan For Eid Finalised

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Police have finalized a security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr congregations and more than 1500 armed policemen will be deployed outside mosques, imambargahs and open places to provide security to the worshippers.

Additionally, 12 special pickets have been set up across the city, with over 250 officers on duty during Chand Raat to bolster security measures.

To tackle the issue of one-wheeling, which poses a risk to public safety, over 100 officers from Sargodha Police and Traffic Police have been deployed. Moreover, a contingent of 50 traffic police officers will be managing the city's traffic flow to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement.

The security plan extends beyond prayer spaces, with 150 officers stationed at public places, parks, and approximately 100 at important cemeteries.

District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said policemen deployed on security duties should have metal detectors with them to search the participants whereas walk-through gates would be installed on important places. He said that special directives have been passed on to police officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas. He said that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost and strict departmental action would be taken against them.

