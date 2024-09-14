Security Plan For Eid Milad Finalised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police have finalised security arrangements for celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab has said that full security will be provided for the celebrations across the province.
He said that security would be on high alert, miscreants and anti-national elements would be kept under close watch, while more than 55,000 officers and workers would be deployed for security of 1,581 meetings and 2,467 processions across the province.
According to the Punjab Police data, 255 processions and more than 225 Milad gatherings would be held in Lahore on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, while more than 10,000 officers, officials and volunteers would perform security duties in the city.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir's hidden casualties: women bear brunt of decades-long conflict5 minutes ago
-
Asphalt work on Walton Road to complete till Sept 305 minutes ago
-
IMO SG pays visit to Gadani Ship breaking yards, shows satisfaction on adherence to Int'l Protocols5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 456 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
LBA delegation meet Punjab Governor15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces a reduction in court fees25 minutes ago
-
DC suspends five officials of RHC Dijkot25 minutes ago
-
DPO visits SCCI25 minutes ago
-
Over 549 unfit PSVs impounded35 minutes ago
-
Illegal hunters fined35 minutes ago
-
Varsity organized event highlights mental health issues among students35 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 28 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests six accused35 minutes ago