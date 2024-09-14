Security plan for Eid Milad finalised

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police have finalised security arrangements for celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab has said that full security will be provided for the celebrations across the province.

He said that security would be on high alert, miscreants and anti-national elements would be kept under close watch, while more than 55,000 officers and workers would be deployed for security of 1,581 meetings and 2,467 processions across the province.

According to the Punjab Police data, 255 processions and more than 225 Milad gatherings would be held in Lahore on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, while more than 10,000 officers, officials and volunteers would perform security duties in the city.