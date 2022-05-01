UrduPoint.com

Security Plan For Eid Prayers Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The police issued a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman on Sunday, on the special instructions of District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, according to which Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered at 1954 places in the district in which 481 mosques, 25 Imambargahs and 29 open spaces included.

A total of 36 pickets have been set up at the entry and exits of the district along with major bazaars,markets and chowks to prevent law violations on which 300 police officers and personnel have been deputed.

Additional patrolling police have been deputed on all major highways they will patrol at night to ensure that people can travel safely, he added.

