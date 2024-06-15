Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha was released on the direction of RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui here on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by the DPO office, 40 police mobiles and more than 400 police personnel were deployed at 26 cattle markets across the region to protect sellers and buyers. Meanwhile, staff was also deputed to maintain traffic flow. In the Sargodha region, 1241 mosques and imambargahs and 60 open places will have Eid-ul-Azha prayer gatherings, for the security of which more than 4,000 police officials would perform duties.
Over 18 walk-through gates, 821 metal detectors and 623 CCTV cameras were installed in important mosques and control rooms were also established at the district level for monitoring.
RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that all resources would be utilized to provide a peaceful environment to people on Eid-ul-Azha. The public should also keep a close eye on their surroundings and report suspicious activities immediately by calling 15 or the local police station, he added.
