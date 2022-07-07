Security plan for Eid ul Azha finalized; Over 2500 cops to be deployed

Rawalpindi police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman, over 2500 security personnel would be deployed on Eid congregations, Mosques, Imambargahs, public places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed for the safety of the citizens, he said adding, special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles.

He said that beggars were not being allowed to walk freely in the city and action in accordance with the law was being taken against them.

Meanwhile, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for Eid ul Azha and more than 400 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, the Rescue-1122 personnel would remain alert during Eid ul Azha holidays at emergency rescue stations with dozens fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and recovery vehicles, water bowsers, specialized vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts would be established at Cattle Mandi on Gulzar-e-Quaid, KRL Road near Chhatri Chowk, Wheat Godown, IJP Road, Dhama Syedan (Jarahi stop), Adyala Road, car Chowk, Bostan Khan Road, Gulraiz and UC Lakhan Chakri Road on 9th Zil Haj whereas key points to cover Eidul Azha prayers will be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Chungi No.

22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III.

The rescuers would also perform their duties on three days of Eid ul Azha and provide emergency cover to GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral Chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The emergency officers had been directed to organise meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency. Meetings with management of hospitals had also been held for better management of any untoward incident.

Rescue-1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services would remain on emergency alert during Eid ul Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

The DEO reviewed special emergency arrangements in a meeting held here at Rescue-1122 central Rescue Station Rawal Road which was attended by all heads of the rescue stations.

The arrangements have been finalized for deployment of emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs. Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room would be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts would also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

The DEO advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid ul Azha holidays.