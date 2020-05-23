UrduPoint.com
Security Plan For Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers Issued

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 07:50 PM

A security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers has been issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers has been issued.

According to Police Spokesman, on the special instructions of District Police Officer Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, according to which Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered at 446 mosques, 25 Imambargahs and 29 open spaces in the district. Mosques, imambargahs and open spaces were divided into two categories.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered in 31 mosques, 13 imambargahs and 29 open spaces in category A.

Police have been deployed at 24 places of worship of Qadiani sect and 2 places of worship of Ismaili sect.

According to the security plan, more than 1800 police officers and employees will perform their duties; in addition Elite force and special teams of Muhafaz squad would also patrolling at Mosques, Imambarghas and open spaces while walk through gates would be installed at Mosques, Imagmbarghas.

