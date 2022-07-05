Security plan for Eidul Azha

The capital city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and ensure safety of citizens on the occasion of Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The capital city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and ensure safety of citizens on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

While issuing directions to all operational heads regarding the the security arrangements, during a meeting held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform security duty on coming Eidul Azha.

DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhary, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SP Security Rashid Hydayat, SP Dolphin Squad Syed Aziz, all divisional SPs Operations, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said security would be made more tightened, adding that more than 5,000 mosques in the city have been categorized according to their sensitivity. All the masajids, imam bargahs, religious places, public parks and other important places would be provided maximum security on Eid, he added.

Strict monitoring would be ensured through CCTV cameras and special surveillance teams, CCPO Lahore said and added that dolphin squad and police response unit teams along with vehicles of police stations would ensure effective patrolling. He said that search and sweep operations, geo fencing, biometric verification and data entry through hotel eye and other police IT systems has already been ensured to avoid any untoward situation.

The CCPO directed to take precautionary measures against the accused with previous criminal record of one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying before arrival of Eidul Azha.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana also ordered to initiate immediate crackdown against those involved in selling kites and strings. He said that in case of setting up of illegal cattle markets or sale points in any place other than the places designated by the district government, immediate FIRs should be registered against the owners without any discrimination.

The CCPO urged that peaceful election campaign and security measures should be ensured in all the four Constituencies of the forthcoming by-elections and the code of conduct of the Election Commission and the government's ban on carrying weapons should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Effective measures should be taken for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders while search and combing operations should be continued as per routine in the city, he added.

All the vehicles, motorcycles and persons should be thoroughly checked at exit and entrance points of the city, CCPO Lahore directed.

Lahore Police have also deputed more than 1,000 police officers and officials at all the 13 cattle selling points of the city designated special cattle markets as well as 'Police Help Desks' have been established to facilitate cattle dealers and citizens, he concluded.