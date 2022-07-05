Security plan for Eidul Azha prepared

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A security plan has been prepared for Nowshera district to ensure peaceful observance of Eidul Azha.

Muhammad Imran Khan, District Police Officer approved the security plan.

The DPO directed all station house officers to ensure patrolling in their respective circle areas and surrounding of cattle markets.

He said one wheeling of motorcycles should be strongly discouraged. Security at Eidgahs, mosques and parks should be enhanced.