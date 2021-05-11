UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan For Eidul Fitr Finalized

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:24 PM

Security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

The capital city police on Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Fitr in wake of coronavirus to maintain law and order and ensure safety of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The capital city police on Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Fitr in wake of coronavirus to maintain law and order and ensure safety of citizens.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations wing) Lahore Sajid Kiani while giving details of the security plan said that more than 7,000 policemen would perform duty on the eve and Eidul Fitr day.

Six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHO/Inspectors and more than 373 sub ordinates would be on duty on Eid. Sajid Kiani said that there were more than 5,000 mosques in the city which had been categorized according to their sensitivity in different categories.

There were 218 mosques of category "A", 775 mosques of category "B" and 4, 046 masajid of category "C" which would be provided foolproof security on Eid congregation.

The DIG Operations said that implementation on government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures would be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with mosques committees and citizens.

Policemen of special security unit (SSU), anti riot force (ARF), dolphin squad and police response unit would be highly alert on their places of postings and ensure complete checking of citizens.

Dolphin Squad and PRU teams would conduct patrolling.

The DIG Operations said that search and sweep operations, snap checking, biometric verification and all other preventive measures would be adopted to restrain from any untoward situation. Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras would be used for checking and monitoring purposes.

Snipers would be deputed on roofs of building to keep an eye on any possible suspects or any suspicious activity.

Strict action would be taken against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. All vehicles, motor bikes and persons will be thoroughly checked at exit and entry points of the city, the DIG asserted.

Preventive measures have been adopted against anti social elements and their data has been updated to stop such culprits from disturbing peace of the city, he added.

The DIG Operations urged the citizens to play a pivotal role and provide full support to police for ensuring peacein the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Law And Order Vehicles Alert Wheeling All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corona makes adverse effects on supply-demand chai ..

1 minute ago

12 shops sealed on SOPs violations

1 minute ago

Seven killed, 877 injured in 803 accidents in Punj ..

1 minute ago

Elderly woman killed in road mishap

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy starts ration distribution among peo ..

6 minutes ago

Corona SOPs should be followed strictly: MPA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.