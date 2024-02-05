Security plan for elections chalked out

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran finalized a security plan for General elections 2024 here at Police Line on Monday.

A large number of police officers including SPs, SDPOs, SHOs from across the district participated in the meeting.

While giving a briefing,the DPO said that for the provision of exemplary security to 1698 polling stations, more than 6,000 police officers and officials of other institutions would be deployed.Category wise security was being ensured at all polling stations, he said and added that all Constituencies were divided into sector-wise and sub-sector-wise according to the security duties .

Faisal Kamran said that he himself will ensure the implementation of the guidelines, code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.He said that everyone should be aware of the code of conduct otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators,he informed.

He said that police would strive to thwart every attempt of terrorism or mischief.

Polling camps should be at proper distances, firing, rioting will not be tolerated, he concluded.