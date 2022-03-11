Security plan for LG election in Swat announced

The district police of Swat have announced security plan for upcoming local government elections according to which foolproof security would be provided both to the voters and polling staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police of Swat have announced security plan for upcoming local government elections according to which foolproof security would be provided both to the voters and polling staff.

DPO Swat, Zahid Nawaz Marwat told media on Friday that over 6000 police personnel would be deployed for duty on the polling day.

He informed that 150 polling stations have been declared as sensitive where elaborate security arrangements would be adopted.

The DPO further informed that police in plain cloth would also be deployed at various locations to avert any untoward incident during the election. Leaves of all the police personnel have been canceled while a control room has also been setup at DPO office.

The DPO said all the polling stations and sensitive locations would be constantly monitored by the CCTV cameras.