Security Plan For Markets, Business Centres In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Security plan for markets, business centres in Karachi

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-South) Sheeraz Nazeer has assured the traders that full security will be provided to the business centres and markets in District South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-South) Sheeraz Nazeer has assured the traders that full security will be provided to the business centres and markets in District South.

This he said while talking to owners of motorbikes showrooms during his visit to Akbar Road, Saddar area on Saturday.

"Provision of security to citizens is our responsibility and we will ensure it at all cost".

He said security plan has been revised to make the markets and business centres crime free.

The SSP sought cooperation of traders to implement security plan to counter criminal activities in and around business centresand markets.

