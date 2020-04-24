Security plan for mosques, Imam Bargahs issued

The police have issued here on Friday a comprehensive security plan for the mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the month of Ramadan to ensure safety of people in the wake of spread of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have issued here on Friday a comprehensive security plan for the mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the month of Ramadan to ensure safety of people in the wake of spread of coronavirus.

Giving details, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that as many as three thousand police officers and officials including six SPs, 34 DSPs, 84 Inspectors, 217 upper subordinates will perform security duty during the month of Ramadan.

He said , this year police was facing multiple challenges due to the dangers of COVID-19 in the city.

He said that the Lahore police was not only containing the movement of people on the roads, controlling crimes, distributing ration bags among needy, supervising Queue Management System at different places including Ehsaas Kafalat Centers and doing security duties at pickets, Quarantines Centers and other areas of the city.

Similarly this year responsibilities of police had further increased so as to protect the people from coronavirus who visit mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places for performance of prayers. The Lahore police, in coordination with District Government, Masajid and Imam Bargah Committees and their administration had ensured complete implementation on 20-points agenda/directions of government to follow SOPs of social distance and precautionary measures for the people in the mosques during prayer time.

He said that to ensure arrival of the people according to the capacities of mosques, use of precautionary measures and security duties were ensured by the police at all the sensitive mosques of the city.

As many as 177 Special Enforcement teams have been constituted by police to ensure implementation on 20-points directions of government during prayers time in the mosques. DIG Operations informed that mosques and Imam Bargahs had been divided into three categories according to their sensitivity and the number of people visiting them during the month of Ramadan. Accordingly, there are 218 mosques of category A, 775 of category B whereas 4064 mosques fall in 'C' category.

The police will provide foolproof security to all the sensitive mosques of the city, DIG Operations assured.Moreover thousands of volunteers of mosques will also perform checking duty. These volunteers were nominated by the administration of the mosques and Imam Bargahs had already been imparted necessary training regarding the checking process at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh.

Rai Babar Saeed also paid visit of Masjid-e-Shuhada, Jamia Al-Qadsia, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Masjid Noor Elahi, Jamia Masjid Noor ul islam, Jamia Masjid Bat'haa, Jamia Masjid Ghousia Ayubia Market and other mosques and Imam Bargahs of the city to review the security arrangements being made by Lahore Police. DIG Operations has issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security to the citizens.