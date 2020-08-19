UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan For Muharram In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Security plan for Muharram in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration of Sukkur and Ulema from all schools-of-thought on Wednesday reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against corona virus pandemic and security plan to observe Muharram-ul-Haram in a peaceful manner.

Deputy Commissioner Adil Taswar, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh, District Health Officer Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and Ulema and religious scholars from all schools-of thought attended the meeting.

The participants thoroughly discussed the security plan for the routes of mourning processions, imambargahs and the SOPs against the Covid-19 epidemic during Muharram.

The DC directed the officers concerned to carry out anti-virus spray in all the mosques and imambargahs to stem the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic during Muharram in the district.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

13 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

15 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

15 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

18 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

43 minutes ago

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.