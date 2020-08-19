Security plan for Muharram in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration of Sukkur and Ulema from all schools-of-thought on Wednesday reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against corona virus pandemic and security plan to observe Muharram-ul-Haram in a peaceful manner.

Deputy Commissioner Adil Taswar, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh, District Health Officer Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and Ulema and religious scholars from all schools-of thought attended the meeting.

The participants thoroughly discussed the security plan for the routes of mourning processions, imambargahs and the SOPs against the Covid-19 epidemic during Muharram.

The DC directed the officers concerned to carry out anti-virus spray in all the mosques and imambargahs to stem the outbreak of the corona virus epidemic during Muharram in the district.