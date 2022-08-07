UrduPoint.com

Security Plan For Muharram Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Security plan for Muharram issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Security plan has been finalized for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram in the division as 6021 police officials, army, rangers, special elite group (SEG), volunteers and police qaumi razakars (PQRs) would perform security duty to cope with any untoward incident.

According to police, a total of 5457 majalis and 1221 mourning processions would be held in the division during 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharamul Haram.

In order to provide security cover, 6021 police officials, 10 platoons of SEG, 6 platoon of army, 7 platoons of Rangers and volunteers would be deputed.

CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive places for monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and mourning procession routes.

The police have set up four control rooms at RPO office to monitor the security across the division.

Regional Police Officer Azher Akram would monitor the security arrangementsalong with District Police Officer Sargodha Bilal Zafer Shaikh.

